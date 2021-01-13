Outreach Office to benefit many Comanche Nation tribal members

ANADARKO, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche Nation held a ground breaking ceremony for their Anadarko Outreach Office today.
This Outreach Office will be a new facility for Comanche Nation tribal members, it’ll offer social services, prescription assistance, educational programs, and much more to ensure tribal members are taken care of.
“I think this is a great point in time for the Comanche Nation to have this built for us here in Anadarko. There are other buildings and other sectors of the Comanche Nation reservation, and this is one for Anadarko and, for our members here,” Anadarko Outreach Office Director Charles Wells said.
He said this is a project that’s been in the works for more than a decade, but now it’s finally coming to life.
“The project will take $348,000 to build, and it’ll take three months to build it, and we should have an open date in about six months,” Wells said.
He said this will cut down travel times tremendously for the three-thousand tribal members in the area.
“It’s about an hour, an hour in a half from here to get the tribe, and a lot of people don’t have transportation. So they rely on outreach to facilitate the programs here,” Wells said.
Julia Mantzke with Comanche Nation said she’s excited to be apart of this process, as she use to be a tribal member who traveled for services before accepting a job with the tribe.
“This will be the building that we are building from the ground up in Anadarko for our tribal members,” Mantzke said.
She said this is just a start of what they are planning for the future.
