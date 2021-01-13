TSET Healthy Living asks community to complete survey

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The TSET Healthy Living Program Serving Comanche County is asking community members to fill out a survey about health habits.
You can expect to answer questions about nutritious food availability, opportunities for physical activity and living in a tobacco-free environment.
According to the Assistant Coordinator Summer Hurleyjacks, community feedback is critical in helping design a strategic plan that will take place over the next four years.
“Ultimately, the more information we have, the more accurately we can see the picture so that we can move forward and work with the community partners to either boost programs that are already going well in their organization or start new programs if that’s what’s needed,” Hurleyjacks said.
You can find the survey here or on the TSET Healthy Living Program Serving Comanche County Facebook page. It only takes about five minutes to complete. The deadline to take the survey is Feb. 12.
