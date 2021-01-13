Two new deaths, 138 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 138 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 281 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 12,912 cases in Wichita County, with 3,038 of them still being active.
There are currently 2,921 patients recovering at home while 117 are in the hospital. There are currently 32 patients in critical condition.
There have been 234 total COVID-19 related deaths, 9,640 recoveries, and 60,020 negative tests in Wichita County.
There are now 465 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report two deaths today; Case 10,462 (70 - 79) and Case 9,561 (70 - 79).
Total Hospitalizations = 117
Stable = 85
Critical = 32
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
Critical - 2
30 - 39
Stable - 2
Critical - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 7
Critical - 4
50 - 59
Stable - 13
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 12
Critical - 9
70 - 79
Stable - 23
Critical - 9
80+
Stable - 27
Critical - 3
