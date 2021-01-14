Dallas Payeton joined the KSWO family as a multimedia journalist in 2020. A Chattanooga, Tennessee native, Dallas earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies with a concentration in broadcasting from Fort Valley State University in 2019. Fort Valley State is a historically black college (HBCU), and Dallas is a proud alumnus. He graduated cum laude and worked as an intern for two years at Chattanooga’s top local news stations, WRCB & WTVC.
His passion for journalism became evident during his time as an intern and ultimately led him to begin his career with KSWO a month before the pandemic hit Southwest Oklahoma.
In his spare time Dallas enjoys participating in fitness activities, shopping for the latest fashion trends, and spending time with friends and family.
Dallas is always looking for important local stories to report, so please contact him with ideas and any breaking news you see at dallas.payeton@kswo.com. You can also follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/7NewsDallas/.