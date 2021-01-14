LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Today’s cold front has already passed by most of the area. Before we get into the details about the front, let’s chat about our overall weather pattern going forward. A low pressure system that is currently impacting the mid-west resulting in blizzard conditions, high winds and even critical fire danger. Think of this low pressure system as a gate. As the gate continues to move east, the gate will open, allow for colder air from the Arctic to enter. The coldest of air looks to stay confined to our east but what it will do for our weather is drop our temperatures closer to average, if not just slightly below. High temperatures this afternoon will be very seasonable in the mid 50s.
As the low passes, isobars will tighten and a surge of strong winds will push in behind the front. Already seeing reports of wind gusts into the 50s/60s in the northwest side of the state. We’re looking at sustained winds 20 to 30mph with gusts into the mid 40s (low 50s not out of the question). A Wind Advisory is in place for all of Texoma unil 6PM tonight. Behind the front will be slightly cooler air due to Cold Air Advection for tomorrow. Highs however are still looking to stay into the low and mid 50s. Winds will stay on the windy side tomorrow too.. gusts into the 30s/40s with sustained winds at 15 to 25mph.
The weekend is trending pretty decent overall. Saturday will stay in the low 50s, not due to CAA, but due to an increase in cloud cover throughout the day. The first half of the weekend will start off mostly sunny and by the evening skies will be mostly cloudy. On Sunday sunshine will return and we’re back into the mid 50s to high temperatures. Both days will see winds out of the northwest at 10 to 15mph.
Our next big cold front will arrive late Monday night. Precipitation chances have increased for Tuesday/ Wednesday as the next system arrives.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
