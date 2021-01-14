Today’s cold front has already passed by most of the area. Before we get into the details about the front, let’s chat about our overall weather pattern going forward. A low pressure system that is currently impacting the mid-west resulting in blizzard conditions, high winds and even critical fire danger. Think of this low pressure system as a gate. As the gate continues to move east, the gate will open, allow for colder air from the Arctic to enter. The coldest of air looks to stay confined to our east but what it will do for our weather is drop our temperatures closer to average, if not just slightly below. High temperatures this afternoon will be very seasonable in the mid 50s.