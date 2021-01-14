Health Dept. answers questions about second COVID-19 vaccine doses

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With the release of the vaccine scheduler portal, many Oklahomans have questions about how and when they can get their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Brandie Combs with the Comanche County Health Department said getting your second COVID-19 dose is critical to the effectiveness of the vaccine.
“It’s about two weeks after the second dose where you see your greatest immunity, so sure we’re seeing some benefit but not to the extent that we want you to have from the vaccine, which is going to have to require that second dose and then two weeks afterwards,” she said.
When you go to a vaccination clinic for your first dose, you receive a card. On the back of that card the nurse writes a date. That’s two weeks from the day you were vaccinated. That’s when you’re supposed to get your second dose.
The Health Department has a new weekly calendar on their Facebook page that tells individuals which upcoming clinic they need to go to for their second dose.
“It doesn’t necessarily reflect the date that’s on the back of that card, so we’re putting out information saying ‘If you got your first shot here, this is the clinic you need to go to,’” she said.
If you don’t go on the exact date written on the card, Combs said there’s a four day grace period, and even if you wait longer than that, officials still recommend getting your second dose as soon as possible.
“The question is ‘Do I get it? Do I have to start over? What’s the issue or what’s the solution? We want you to get it. Get the second dose,” she said. “You’re not going to have to start that series over.”
If you’re coming in for a second dose during the month of January, you don’t have to schedule an appointment, but you do need to bring your vaccination card.
Beginning Feb. 1, you’ll have to schedule an appointment on vaccinate.oklahoma.gov in order to get your second dose. This will help the Health Department be as prepared and organized as possible.
