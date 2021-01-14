7News First Alert Weather: Thursday, January 14, 2021 - Wind Alerts across Texoma on Friday, but a pleasant weekend ahead

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clouds will gradually decrease this evening and winds will stay breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Peak wind gusts across Texoma have reached 40-55 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low-30s.
It’ll be a sunny and windy Friday with wind gusts up to 45-50 mph out of the northwest. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for the following counties tomorrow morning:
Comanche, Cotton, Tillman, Kiowa, Wichita, Vernon, Hardeman, Harmon, Greer and Jackson
A High Wind Watch will go into effect for the western half of Texoma. Highs will top out in the low-50s with wind chills in the 40s. The rest of Texoma will be included in a Wind Advisory through late tomorrow afternoon.
Our next chance for rain will come as a trough moves through on Tuesday bringing scattered showers to Texoma.
