7News First Alert Weather: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 - Dry cold front to bring strong wind gusts tomorrow and Friday

Wind Advisory in effect along and north of I-40

KSWO First Alert Weather 10pm
By Noel Rehm | January 13, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 10:48 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -

A gradual increase in cloud cover and patchy fog will develop tonight. Overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 30s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

A weak cold front will move across Texoma early Thursday morning increasing winds significantly out of the northwest at 20-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Caddo and Washita counties through tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid-50s and skies will be mostly sunny due to a lack of moisture with the cold front.

There will be an elevated fire risk tomorrow as relative humidity drops below 20% across the Texoma. On Friday, there will be a high fire risk due to wind gusts up to 45 mph and relative humidity ranging anywhere from 13-18%. Any fires that start will spread rapidly and will be hard to contain.

Our next chance for a few showers will come with a stronger cold front that will arrive on Tuesday morning.

