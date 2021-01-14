7News First Alert Weather: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 - Dry cold front to bring strong wind gusts tomorrow and Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A gradual increase in cloud cover and patchy fog will develop tonight. Overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 30s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
A weak cold front will move across Texoma early Thursday morning increasing winds significantly out of the northwest at 20-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Caddo and Washita counties through tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid-50s and skies will be mostly sunny due to a lack of moisture with the cold front.
There will be an elevated fire risk tomorrow as relative humidity drops below 20% across the Texoma. On Friday, there will be a high fire risk due to wind gusts up to 45 mph and relative humidity ranging anywhere from 13-18%. Any fires that start will spread rapidly and will be hard to contain.
Our next chance for a few showers will come with a stronger cold front that will arrive on Tuesday morning.
