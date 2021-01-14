Silver Alert issued for Comanche County

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - A Silver Alert has been issued in Comanche County for 60 year old Cassie Riley.
Authorities say Cassie Riley was last seen leaving a Fletcher residence in a black 2008 Ford Escape with the license plate IBP335 around noon on Wednesday.
Riley stands 5′2″ tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes, unfortunately sheriff’s office says they do not have a photo of her.
Authorities say she has a medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
If you see her or the Ford Escape, please call 911.
