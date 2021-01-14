Three new deaths, 156 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 156 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 297 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 13,068 cases in Wichita County, with 2,894 of them still being active.
There are currently 2,778 patients recovering at home while 116 are in the hospital. There are currently 29 patients in critical condition.
There have been 237 total COVID-19 related deaths, 9,937 recoveries, and 60,410 negative tests in Wichita County.
There are now 483 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report three deaths today; Case 12,846 (70 - 79), Case 11,625 (60 - 69) and Case 8,979 (80+).
Total Hospitalizations = 116
Stable = 87
Critical = 29
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Critical - 2
30 - 39
Stable - 2
Critical - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 6
Critical - 4
50 - 59
Stable - 13
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 12
Critical - 8
70 - 79
Stable - 24
Critical - 8
80+
Stable - 30
Critical - 2
