UPDATE: Robert Fisher ordered to undergo mental evaluation after stalking arrest

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man who’s facing several charges has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.
Robert Fisher was arrested January 7 and charged with stalking after police say he violated the protective order his ex-wife has against him. He is accused of throwing bread and a dead chinchilla into her yard.
At the time, he was out on bond for pending criminal cases after being arrested in July, where is accused of choking and biting a woman after a verbal altercation at a gas station. He was taken to a hospital where he reportedly spit on an officer.
On Wednesday, a judge ordered Fisher to undergo a mental evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial. The bond was increased in all of his charges as well, some being increased to $200,000.
