UPDATE: Suspect injured at Sherwood Village Mobile Home Park

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police were called to investigate reports of a man shooting a gun at the Sherwood Village Mobile Home Park Tuesday night.
Police say no one was shot during the gunfire, though.
Authorities say a suspect was firing shots in the air when a group of nearby residents pinned him down and held him until officers could get there.
While being restrained, the suspect was injured and later sent to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known.
