Comanche Co. Courthouse to remain closed to the general public

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Courthouse will remained closed to the public through the end of January.
Officials made the decision on Friday to keep the closure in effect which began in late November.
All offices continue to operate as normal but appointments must be made if you have business to conduct inside the courthouse.
Current office hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday. The courthouse will be closed on January 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
