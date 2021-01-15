A Day in the Life: Medical Logistics

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -Since the start of the pandemic, talk of medical supplies has been on the forefront.
But even before the COVID crisis, medical warehouses have always been an extremely important part of hospitals.
In this A Day in the Life segment, 7 News Anchor Makenzie Burk visited the warehouse at the Reynolds Army Health Clinic on Fort Sill, to learn about medical logistics.
The mission is to provide patient care, but without supplies, it can’t happen.
“We store lots and lots of supplies that come in,” said PFC Brice Jackson, NCOIC of Logistics. “From gloves, to face masks, gowns, needles to basically everything that the hospital essentially needs to keep running, we have that in here for them.”
“And just for the non medical supplies like paper, toner for the cartridges,” said Maj. Dexter Lamar, Chief of Logistics. “So we pretty much are the foundation for pretty much all the operations in the hospital.”
When the pandemic started last March, the demand for personal protective equipment, or PPE rose drastically, affecting supply warehouses everywhere.
“We had to change up the way we did things in the beginning of March,” said Jackson. “We had to hand out a lot of PPE bags, or COVID bags to give to the first responders. The people who were in contact with the people who may have COVID. So we had to do a lot of that and make sure everyone was safe.”
Besides Reynolds, they also supply the basic combat trainee clinic, and even other clinics across the state. Private First Class Brice Jackson says having that responsibility is an honor.
“The fact that I’m able to supply all of the different clinics so they are able to keep doing what they’re doing to take care of civilians and also the retirees, I take very much pride in that,” said Jackson. “Knowing that I’m able to come in and do something that’s bigger than myself. And also be able to keep the clinic up to par and running with all the supplies we need.”
