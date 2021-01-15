It’ll be a sunny and windy Friday with wind gusts up in the mid 50s out west... mid 40s to low 50s along I-44 and east. Despite the gusty conditions, high temperatures are still looking to rise into the low and mid 50s by this afternoon. Another wind advisory is in place across all of Texoma until 6PM tonight. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. The strong winds across the area could also make travel difficult, especially in high profile vehicles. Wind speeds are expected to diminish early this evening.