LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’ll be a sunny and windy Friday with wind gusts up in the mid 50s out west... mid 40s to low 50s along I-44 and east. Despite the gusty conditions, high temperatures are still looking to rise into the low and mid 50s by this afternoon. Another wind advisory is in place across all of Texoma until 6PM tonight. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. The strong winds across the area could also make travel difficult, especially in high profile vehicles. Wind speeds are expected to diminish early this evening.
With very strong winds and low humidity, this results in the potential for dangerous grass fires during the day today (despite recent rain/snowfall and relatively cool condition). A Red Flag Warning is in place until 6PM for the following counties: Comanche, Cotton, Tillman, Kiowa, Greer, Harmon and Jackson (OK) plus Wichita, Vernon and Hardeman (TX). Take extra precautions today as strong winds and dry conditions will cause difficulty in controlling fires if one is sparked.
Highs however are still looking to stay into the low and mid 50s.
The weekend is trending pretty decent overall. Tomorrow morning will see temperatures to start in the mid to upper 20s with mostly sunny skies. As the day goes on, cloud cover will increase and conditions will be trending mostly cloudy by the evening. Highs looking to rise into the mid 50s. Winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15mph. Overnight into Sunday temperatures will fall into upper 20s to low 30s. More sunshine is on tap for Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph.
Monday will stay dry with highs rising into the upper 50s to low 60s with an increasing cloud cover. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Our next big front arrives Monday night dropping temperatures into the upper 40s to low 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re also looking at a very active week after Monday with some sort of precipitation chances Tuesday through Friday.
Stay up-to-date with the changing forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great day and a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
