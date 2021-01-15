Last days to register to vote for special elections in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton residents only have a couple more days to register to vote for special elections on local issues.
The next vote will be on the continuation of the “Hotel/Transient Guest” tax and will take place on February 9th, but voters only have until Friday, January 15 to register to vote on this issue.
To register to vote you can visit the voter registration page on the Oklahoma Election Board website, any tag agency, or visit the Comanche County Election board.
