More than 10 pounds of old prescriptions dropped off in Jefferson County

WAURICKA, Okla. (TNN) - The Jefferson County Health Department hosted a drug take back day.
It was partnership with Pathways Coalition, Wichita Mountain Prevention Network, OBN, and local law enforcement.
A table was set up in front of the department from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
It allowed people to bring old, unused, or expired medications to the department, so they can be safely discarded.
”In the time of COVID there’s always concern that people might have access to things that, if they are home unsupervised or if they are confused we don’t want them to reach into their home cabinets and pick out things that they shouldn’t have access too,” Community Drug Overdose Prevention Project Coordinator Lori Lovett said.
Lovett said they collected about 16 pounds of old or unused medication.
She said if you missed the event you can drop off medication at the Jefferson County Courthouse or Sheriff’s department.
