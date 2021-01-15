One project to repair several streets in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton is working to improve driving conditions in neighborhoods.
The City of Lawton Civil Engineer Shivani Rani said they’re actively working on Phase 1 of the Ad Valorem Project.
The construction started on Southwest 7th Street, Northwest 78th Street, and Oak Cliff Avenue back in October.
Those are just three of twelve streets in Phase One.
“We recently started project 1-B, which has four different streets in it. I think it includes Cornell Avenue, 26th, Carroll, and Northwest 36th Street. MTZ has started construction off of Cornell yesterday,” Rani said.
That’s allowed the city to move forward with Phase 1-C, which includes Southwest C Avenue, Southwest 47th Street, and Bedford Circle within the next month.
“Most of the streets are severely damaged, so we decided to repave them, so we are kind of reconstructing them then also improving their drainage conditions which include sidewalks, and also making them ADA compliant as well,” Rani said.
Rani said all roads in Phase 1 have to be under construction before moving on.
“We have one more project of these Ad Valorem Phase 1, and that is Phase 1-A, which has two streets in ward one. We are working on it and we are expecting to finish that project sometime in May 2021, and we have Phase 2 of Ad Valorem, which includes actually 15 different streets across the city and one intersection as well,” Rani said.
Residents can expect upgrades to Northwest 12th, Northwest 22nd, and Southwest E Avenue during Phase 2.
