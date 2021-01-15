President of the Oklahoma Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics discusses new COVID-19 classroom guidelines

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Stitt announced a new classroom quarantine policy January 12 and it is raising concerns with medical experts in the state.
The new policy allows Oklahoma schools following safety protocols, including mask-wearing and social distancing to skip quarantining those who have potentially been exposed to COVID-19, unless the individual is showing symptoms.
The President of the Oklahoma Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics says the governor is correct when he said research shows the risk of student-to-student transmission is relatively low, but says that it’s an entirely different issue to change school quarantine policy.
He says his organization, which the governor cited as evidence for change during his announcement, does not agree.
“The idea of just sending the patient with COVID-19 home and leaving the others in the classroom, staff and students, doesn’t make much sense, and in fact is in our opinion risky in doing that,” said Dr. Dwight Sublett, President of the Oklahoma chapter of the AAP.
Dr. Sublett did reiterate that they completely agree with the Governor that they want children back in schools.
CDC officials in Atlanta, have said they are reviewing the governor’s quarantine policy, which is different from theirs.
