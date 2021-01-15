UPDATE: Man charged in shooting incident at the Sherwood Village mobile home park

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has been charged in connection to this week’s shooting incident at the Sherwood Village mobile home park.
Police say a bystander witnessed Roberto Lira Jr. firing a gun into the air. He is accused of firing the gun approximately six times Tuesday night.
According to an affidavit, Lira was unconscious when police arrived and there was a 9mm pistol laying near him. He was detained by bystanders in the area, who held him until police arrived.
The affidavit also says that police located eight 9mm shell casings, which they collected as evidence.
Lira has been charged with reckless conduct with a firearm and possession of a firearm after a previous felony conviction. His bond is set at $25,000.
