Weekend trout tournament to be held in Medicine Park

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Little Dam Bait Shop and Store will be hosting a trout tournament on Saturday.
The tournament will take place in Medicine Park and will begin at 7 a.m. and last until 3:30 p.m.
An adult entry will cost $25 and $15 for those under 16. Additionally, if you donate a 5lb or larger bag of dog food for a shelter, you will qualify for a drawing.
If you would like more information, you can visit the Little Dam Bait Shop and Store’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.