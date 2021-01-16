City of Lawton Municipal Court to reopen

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Municipal Court plans to resume in-person dockets on Tuesday, January 19.
Dockets will only be by appointment and there will be a limit of 14 per court session. The scheduled appointments are strictly for the person who has had charges filed against them, which means no additional people will be allowed in the courtroom.
If you are sick, have been potentially exposed to COVID-19, or are considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be at a higher risk from the virus, you are being asked to not attend court, but to contact the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office.
If you haven’t been scheduled to appear before a judge, you can contact the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office at 580-581-3265 to schedule an appointment.
The Municipal Court will continue to accept online payments which can be made via their website. Payments can also be made by phone or by mail in the form of a cashier’s check or money order.
If you will need to submit receipts or photographs, car registrations and insurance verification for the time and date of the offense you should email them to exhibits@lawtonok.gov one business day prior to any scheduled court appearance.
