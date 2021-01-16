7News First Alert Weather: Friday, January 15, 2021 - A pleasant weekend in store for Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
After a bright and sunny afternoon skies will remain clear due to dry air that is in place across Texoma. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 20s.
High clouds will increase on Saturday ahead of an upper air disturbance approaching within the northwest flow aloft. Afternoon highs will be close to average with temperatures topping out in the low-50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Expect more sunshine on Sunday and a warming trend to begin with highs topping out in the mid-50s.
Weather looks to be good on Martin Luther King day with highs rebounding in the low-60s for several areas across Texoma. A cold front will approach the region and move through late in the evening and into Tuesday morning.
Moisture will return by late Tuesday and midweek bringing a chance for hit & miss showers through the rest of the week.
