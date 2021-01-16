Stephens County becomes first Purple Heart County in Southwest Oklahoma

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Stephens County has been formally recognized as a Purple Heart County.
The recognition was a way to thank Stephens County officials for signing a proclamation back in November that allowed the county to become a Purple Heart County forever.
“I was pretty excited, I thought it was going to be a long-drawn-out process, but I talked to the sheriff, I started with him, asked him what he thought about it, and he was on board. Then I went to the county commissioners, and they were on board, so it was a fast process. It picked up pretty quick once I got everybody on board,” Stephens County K9 Deputy Robbie Blackford said.
Blackford bought the idea to light and was made this possible with some assistance from Mount Scott Chapter 602 Military Order of the Purple Heart Adjutant Bruce Dwyer.
“He needed help and wasn’t in the Purple Heart, so I talked to him and we got it going,” Dwyer said.
“I was wounded in combat in 2007, and I’ve lost some brothers and sisters in the war. I received a Purple Heart for myself, and I just want to pay my respect to my brothers and sisters that lost their lives, and also my brothers that are still alive that have also received the Purple Heart,” Blackford said.
Blackford said anyone driving into the county can expect to see Stephens County Purple Heart Signs.
“Highway 7 east and west, Highway 81 north and south, Highway 29, and Highway 53. It’ll be at the county lines,” Blackford said.
