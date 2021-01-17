Fort Sill Field Artillery Museum holds weapon demonstration

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The Fort Sill Field Artillery Museum hosted a demonstration Saturday of an 1841 six-pound field gun.
The model would have been used from the Mexican-American War in 1846 until about the middle of the Civil War before they were replaced with rifles. Director of Museums Franklin Siltman said, as an educational institution, it’s important to teach the community about history.
It gives them the first-hand experience you don’t get looking at a display or reading.
“They can come through the museum and they can see the exhibits, read the text panels. We’ve got dioramas that bring things to life, but really this is bringing it to life. This is allowing people to see really how it worked,” Siltman said.
It was history with a little STEM involved because those in attendance got to learn about the technological evolution of the weapon. Siltman said even some people who have lived in Lawton all their lives don’t know much about Fort Sill, so this is a great opportunity for them to learn more.
