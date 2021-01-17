Medicine Park fishing tournament supports local animal shelter

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - People from across the state came to Medicine Park Saturday to compete in a trout fishing tournament.
The owner of the Little Dam Bait Shop has hosted the tournament for five years to benefit animals. This year the proceeds will go to the Elgin Animal Shelter. In the past, they’ve benefited Lawton Animal Welfare.
Each participant pays $25 to enter and the hope is that they’ll also donate a bag of dog or cat food, five pounds or larger. This year, the Bait Shop was filled with pet food as every entrant donated food.
“I’ve been raising stray dogs and street dogs my whole life. To me, an animal is only as good as the people that’s got ‘em, and in this cold weather, they need all the help they can get,” said Little Dam Bait Shop Owner John McClain.
McClain said more people entered the contest this year than ever before. Plus, he believes that with the pandemic going on, this is a safe way for families to have fun outdoors and get together out in Medicine Park while still maintaining social distancing.
