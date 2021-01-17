UPDATE: OSBI releases initial information over LPD officer involved shooting, confirms fatality

11:05 a.m. UPDATE
The OSBI has released their initial report on an early morning shooting involving the Lawton Police Department.
• Early this morning, officers from the Lawton Police Department went to do a bar check on a club called the Lavash Lounge in Lawton.
• While officers were inside the club, located at 11th and Park Street, shots were fired from outside the club with at least one hitting the building.
• Officers outside the club began a foot pursuit with an individual that lasted several blocks before shots were fired.
• Zonterious Johnson (24) was shot; he was transported to the hospital where he died.
• A handgun was recovered at the scene of the Johnson shooting.
• Nobody inside the club was injured.
The OSBI says they will not be releasing any more information at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The OSBI is investigating a shooting involving a Lawton police officer which happened early Sunday morning in south Lawton.
According to LPD, the shooting occurred around 3:40 a.m. near 11th and Park.
Officers on scene reported shots being fired between two other groups before a foot chase and reports of an officer being involved in a shooting.
Fire and EMS were called to the shooting. There has been no official confirmation on the status of the victim in the shooting.
LPD says the OSBI was called to handle the investigation at the request of the Chief.
We have reached out to the OSBI for more information about the shooting and an update on the person who was shot. We have not yet heard back from them.
You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more information.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.