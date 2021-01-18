City of Lawton Lakes Division offering free firewood

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton Lakes Division is offering free uncut firewood due to a large pile of fallen trees.
The free firewood is available just east of Robinson’s Landing. City officials say to get to the location, you should go to Rick’s Transmission on Meer’s-Porter Hill Road and then turn south.
If you want to cut or collect firewood, you should go to the Lake Headquarters at 23510 State Highway 58 to request a 3-day firewood cutting permit, which is being offered to interested individuals at no cost.
If you would like more information, you can call 580-529-2663.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.