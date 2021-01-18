Family holds vigil for man shot, killed by officer Sunday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Sunday night, family and friends of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting gathered for a vigil in his honor.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting that killed 24-year-old Zonterious Johnson Sunday morning.
The OSBI says Lawton Police Officers were doing a bar check at a club at 11th and Park when shots were fired from outside the club with at least one hitting the building. They say officers then began a foot pursuit with an individual that lasted several blocks before shots were fired, killing Johnson. The OSBI says a handgun was recovered from the scene of the shooting.
“I’m really hurt as a mother and I really feel like this could have been avoided and feel like the officer who did it needs to come forward. No one knocked at my door and let me know they killed my son. No one has come to me and told me they killed my son. No one with the Lawton Police Department has shown no type of condolence to me for them murdering my son and I just think that’s so wrong,” Johnson’s mother said.
“Stop this killing. Stop it. My grandson had children; he’ll never get to see them grow old. But you know what, we’re going to get to live to see justice for the children,” said Johnson’s grandmother.
Witnesses of the shooting were also at the event and refute the OSBI version of the story, saying it is different from what they saw. You can count on 7NEWS to bring you the latest information about the investigation as soon as it is available.
