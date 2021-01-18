LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning and happy Monday! Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s for most with a slight wind chill. Clear skies is what many are waking up to but cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Despite a passing cold front expected for the afternoon hours, high temperatures are looking to rise into the upper 50s and low 60s. The cold front will stay dry as overall moisture is very limited. A wind shift will take place as it passes by. South to north winds around 10 to 15mph.
The remainder of this week looks very active with a series of fronts/ waves of energy. As they all pass by we’re looking at hit or miss showers starting tomorrow and lasting through the weekend. It won’t be a complete washout by any means but it’s a good idea to keep the rain gear on stand by!
Our high temperatures are also on a rollercoaster... a kiddy one though. By tomorrow highs will fall into the low 50s with rain chances staying confined to the south and eastern part of the viewing area. Highs will rebound into the mid 50s by mid week. For Thursday highs are back into the low and mid 60s.
Mid 50s for Friday and Saturday. For the second half of the weekend, temperatures are trending to be back in the 60s (if not warmer!)
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
