Good morning and happy Monday! Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s for most with a slight wind chill. Clear skies is what many are waking up to but cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Despite a passing cold front expected for the afternoon hours, high temperatures are looking to rise into the upper 50s and low 60s. The cold front will stay dry as overall moisture is very limited. A wind shift will take place as it passes by. South to north winds around 10 to 15mph.