Mother, daughter sent to hospital after hitting cow with car

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A mother and daughter were taken to the hospital after a car crash around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.
The crash happened at State Highway 277 and Porter Hill Road when the driver hit a cow that was in the road. A family member of the women told a 7News photographer on the scene the two were not seriously injured and had suffered from whiplash.
Both the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the incident.
