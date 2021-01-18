5 new deaths, 146 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed five new deaths and 146 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 206 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 13,325 cases in Wichita County, with 2,818 of them still being active.
There are currently 2,715 patients recovering at home while 103 are in the hospital. There are currently 29 patients in critical condition.
There have been 249 total COVID-19 related deaths, 10,258 recoveries, and 61,619 negative tests in Wichita County.
There are now 486 tests still pending.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 7,285
- Second dose - 1,384
The Health District sadly has five deaths to report today; Case 12,948 (60 - 69), Case 8,259 (70 - 79), Case 12,081 (80+), Case 12,722 (80+) and Case 8,545 (70 - 79).
They received 49 cases Saturday, 8 cases Sunday, and 89 cases today for a total of 146 new cases to report. There are 103 hospitalizations and 206 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 103
Stable = 74
Critical = 29
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 3
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 6
Critical - 3
50 - 59
Stable - 9
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 8
Critical - 12
70 - 79
Stable - 22
Critical - 7
80+
Stable - 25
Critical - 1
