One dead after single-vehicle crash in Stephens Co.

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - One man is dead after a single-car crash in Stephens County early Sunday morning.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified that man as 32-year-old Payton Mumford of Fox, Oklahoma. They say he and another man were heading south on Empire Road near the intersection of Fuller Road just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
OHP said the truck they were in ran off the roadway before over correcting, flipping, striking a fence, and ejecting Mumford. The other man was taken to a hospital by helicopter but is listed as not injured.
OHP continues to investigate the crash.
