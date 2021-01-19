A mild start for some this morning with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Heading out the door on this Tuesday, January 19th expect more cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures compared to yesterday. Most will be in the low to mid 50s by this afternoon. Winds all day will be out of the north to northeast around 10 to 20mph. Gusts during the late morning/ early afternoon will be in the mid 20s. While I expect that most, if not all will stay dry a few light passing clouds aren’t completely out of the question today. Highest threat for rain looks to be towards the southern part of the viewing area.