LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A mild start for some this morning with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Heading out the door on this Tuesday, January 19th expect more cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures compared to yesterday. Most will be in the low to mid 50s by this afternoon. Winds all day will be out of the north to northeast around 10 to 20mph. Gusts during the late morning/ early afternoon will be in the mid 20s. While I expect that most, if not all will stay dry a few light passing clouds aren’t completely out of the question today. Highest threat for rain looks to be towards the southern part of the viewing area.
For the rest of this week we’re looking at off/ on hit or miss showers as not everyone will see rain. The overall threat for rain will increase by early tomorrow afternoon but these will be very short lived with overall moisture still lacking within the atmosphere. Highs tomorrow are looking to be in the low 50s with breezy south winds. Again, highest threat for rain looks to be for southern counties.
Conditions are trending dry for Thursday with an increase in moisture and south winds highs will soar into the low and mid 60s. South winds to start but with a passing cold front they’ll turn towards the north around 10 to 15mph. Rain chances overall look low but can’t be ruled out completely.
Another round of light showers looks likely starting after midnight on Friday and before noon. Highs because of the cold front will drop into the mid 50s. Winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20mph. Conditions are trending to stay dry for Friday night and most of Saturday.
Moisture content overall will increase over the weekend allowing for a higher threat for rain. Rain chances will increase late Saturday into most of Sunday. At the moment, rain totals aren’t that impressive and will stay less than a quarter of an inch. With decent instability present late Sunday/ Monday a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
