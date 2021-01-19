Former players remembering Coach Barry Foster

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several communities in our area are mourning the loss of a former coach, who touched the lives of many athletes in multiple sports.
Barry Foster started his career, coaching football and baseball at Rush Springs High School in the 80s. Foster spent the majority of his coaching years at Rush Springs before parting ways and starting over in Marlow and Cache, before finishing his career in Duncan.
“He was a guy rather if it was through Facebook, text, calls, or just showing up to games when I was playing at Southwestern in college. I just knew he was always going to be there, and be a guy that supported me and was only of my biggest fan,” Former Player Tanner Thompson said.
Thompson played for Foster his senior year at Cache.
He said Foster cared more about his players rather than the numbers on their jerseys.
“At the end of the day football, basketball, or whatever sport you played, it’s just a game, and Coach Foster knew that. He knew that outside of that was bigger, and he wanted you to be successful in life, rather it was being a successful dad, being a successful mother, whatever occupation you had,” Thompson said.
Daryn Brantley played under Foster when he began his coaching career before following in his footsteps, eventually coaching side by side.
He said he can’t put into words how much he’ll miss Foster.
“I mean I know his family is hurting, and they’re going to miss him, but there’s so many of us that played for him, and coached with him, and had that close relationship. It’s going to be tough,” Brantley said.
Thompson said although Coach Foster is gone, he’ll never be forgotten.
“It’s sad to know gone, but it kind of uplifts you a bit to know that he’s lived a good life and the legacy he’s going to live through coaching, and just through the way he lived is going to live on for generations to come,” Thompson said.
