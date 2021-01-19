7News First Alert Weather: Monday, January 18, 2021 - Increasing moisture to bring hit & miss showers to parts of Texoma this week

Highest rain totals to stay in our southeast counties

By Noel Rehm | January 18, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 10:23 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -

A cold front continues to make progress across Texoma tonight leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out through the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph and overnight lows will fall into the mid-30s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Tuesday, but with a lack of moisture present across southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas there will only be a chance for a stray shower across northwest Texas during the evening. Highs will top out in the low-50s with wind chills in the low-to-mid 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

There will be more moisture to available this week compared to last week allowing for hit & miss showers Wednesday through Friday. At the moment, rain totals for Texoma are not significant and will stay less than a 0.25′'.

