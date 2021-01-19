Red River Crops Conference to begin Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The 2021 Red River Crops Conference will begin Wednesday, January 20 at 6:30 a.m.
The conference is going to be completely virtual this year and will last for two days. The first day will cover information on cotton crops and the second day will cover other in season crops.
The agenda for the event can be found on their Facebook.
Speakers scheduled to appear include Dr. John Long from OSU, Mr. Francisco Abello with Texas A&M AgriLife, and Dr. Jody Campiche from the National Cotton Council.
Tickets for the event will be $25 and can also be purchased online at the Eventbrite website.
