Three Altus businesses receive statewide Main Street awards

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Three Altus businesses were honored with awards from the Oklahoma Main Street Center.
The three businesses were all deserving of the awards for very different reasons.
Whirlwind Book Bar took an abandoned building and transformed it into a destination in town, earning the award for Best Adaptive Reuse Project.
Southwest Crop Insurance completely renovated the front of the building, uplifting it and earning the Best Facade Rehabilitation under $10,000.
The third winner, The Enchanted Door, was one of two businesses in the state named Business of the year.
“It was really special, there were a lot of other really nice places in Oklahoma, but it was, it’s good to feel appreciated when you go through and do that. We feel that Altus deserves something like this,” said Eric Babcock with Whirlwind Book bar.
“I wanted to make a difference in the whole downtown atmosphere and help bring life back to this old building. I was proud of it and it just made me feel even better to know that somebody else acknowledged it as well and they were proud of it and that maybe I helped enhance downtown a little bit,” said Emily Worrell with Southwest Crop Insurance.
“Oklahoma has a lot to offer. We actually have a really strong Main Street Program in Oklahoma in general so there’s a lot of businesses in those main street programs that were all going for this award so to be named business of the year was an exciting thing for us,” said Sidney Tyner with The Enchanted Door.
The awards are open to businesses all across the state but no other city in the area produced any winners.
“I think it’s a huge thing for the Altus community when you’re talking about local tax dollars staying in town. These are locally owned businesses, employing local people in our town and just the economics of it and keeping those tax dollars right here in such a huge thing,” Tyner said.
“People always would say it’s good for Altus, a small community it is what it is, however people are like no, no this is amazing. It’s really good to get that kind of feedback, we’ve had nothing but positive,” Babcock said.
“We’re going in such a good direction. We were nominated for 8 awards in general and we won 3 of those 8 and that is just incredible itself to be nominated but to know that small town Altus won 3 of them, that makes us feel really good about our hometown,” Worrell said.
In recent years, Main Street Altus has put an increased focus on bringing new businesses to Main Street Square, which resulted in the awards.
