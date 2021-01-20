Crime Stoppers asks for help identifying robbery suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help with identifying a suspect in two robberies.
Both robberies occurred at the Stripes Convenient Store at 52nd Street and Cache Road. The first was on December 20 and the second robbery happened the next day, December 21.
The suspect is believed to be the same person for both robberies.
If you have information on these incidents, you can safely and anonymously report it on the Crime Stoppers website.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.