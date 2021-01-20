LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Starting off this Wednesday morning conditions are quiet and cloudy for southwest Oklahoma. Light rain showers are starting to fill in to our southern counties in north Texas. These rain showers will move from south to north as the day goes on but overall precipitation will be limited as moisture is still very limited within the atmosphere. Not everyone will see rain today but it’s still a good idea to grab the rain gear just incase! Rather be safe than sorry. High temperatures today once again will be in the low to mid 50s with a few isolated upper 40s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.
For the rest of this week we’re looking at off/ on hit or miss showers. Highs will soar into the mid 60s with south winds to start. A cold front will arrive during the day tomorrow turning winds towards the northeast. As the front passes, there’ll be enough lift and moisture present to where some rain across the southern half of the viewing area is possible mainly Thursday night.
As we head into the weekend, overall moisture content within the atmosphere will increase. We’re talking dewpoints in the 40s and 50s for most of the area. Most of Friday and Saturday are looking to stay dry under mostly cloudy skies. Highs over these two days will drop into the mid 50s. On Saturday expect windy conditions. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph... anticipated gusts higher.
Another cold front will arrive sometime on Sunday. Models are in disagreement on the exact timing but regardless some sort of front is coming. With the front and better moisture will bring a higher chance for precipitation across much of the viewing area through Monday. Some thunderstorms will be possible as the front passes by. High ahead of the front on Sunday are looking to soar into the 60s and 70s.
It’s looking like this active weather pattern will continue through the middle of next week but models are not in agreement on the exact timing of our next storm system. Temperatures are trending to remain near or above average into early next week.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
