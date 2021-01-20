Starting off this Wednesday morning conditions are quiet and cloudy for southwest Oklahoma. Light rain showers are starting to fill in to our southern counties in north Texas. These rain showers will move from south to north as the day goes on but overall precipitation will be limited as moisture is still very limited within the atmosphere. Not everyone will see rain today but it’s still a good idea to grab the rain gear just incase! Rather be safe than sorry. High temperatures today once again will be in the low to mid 50s with a few isolated upper 40s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.