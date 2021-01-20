Lawton man arrested after being accused of domestic abuse

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man was arrested in Lawton Tuesday after being accused of domestic abuse against his ex-girlfriend on Tuesday.
According to the police report, officers were dispatched to a domestic abuse call where the ex-girlfriend of Corey Schexnayder told them that she opened her front door expecting to find her friend but found Schexnayder instead.
The police report says that Schexnayder was wearing black rubber gloves and pointing a gun at the victim. He reportedly told her, “Nah, I’m just playin’, I’m not gonna shoot you. I just took some bars and started missing you and wanted to come see you since I’m at my granny’s tonight.”
The victim told police that at that moment her friend pulled into the driveway and Schexnayder became enraged. The police report says he pulled the victim by the hair into her front yard and then began repeatedly punching her on the face and head. The victim was able to escape and make it to safety.
Schexnayder fled and police say they later found him when he returned to the victim’s home, where he was arrested and taken to the Lawton Jail for booking. During booking, a baggie of pills was reportedly found in Schexnayder’s pocket. Police say the pills appeared to officer’s to be Xanax.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.