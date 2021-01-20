Lawton man charged after two high-speed police chases

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man was arrested after leading police on two high-speed chases that authorities say endangered pedestrians.
According to separate affidavits, Gabriel Longoria was pulled over for traffic violations and both times he ran from police, leading them on chases through residential neighborhoods.
The first incident happened in December. The affidavit says that a police officer witnessed Longoria driving down the street while not wearing a seatbelt. The officers tried to pull Longoria over, which led to a pursuit.
Police say during the pursuit they noticed something being thrown from the passenger window. Witnesses later told officers it was a gun, although police say they were not able to find a gun.
Speeds reportedly reached roughly 60 miles per hour during the pursuit and the affidavit says a pair of pedestrians had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the car Longoria was driving. He eventually pulled over and took off running.
The second incident happened in January when police say they tried to pull Longoria over after he made an improper turn at Sheridan and Oak. Police chased Longoria through several neighborhoods, reportedly reaching speeds of around 50 miles per hour.
Longoria is accused of almost hitting another pedestrian who was crossing the street during this chase. The affidavit says Longoria bailed out of the vehicle while it was still moving. The driverless car then struck another vehicle before coming to a stop.
Longoria was caught while attempting to hide and was arrested. Longoria’s charges include endangering others while eluding police, possession of a dangerous substance and failing to maintain insurance.
He’s being held on a $20,000 bond.
