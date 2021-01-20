5 new deaths, 71 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | January 20, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 6:00 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed five new deaths and 71 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 173 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 13,480 cases in Wichita County, with 2,711 of them still being active.

There are currently 2,611 patients recovering at home while 100 are in the hospital. There are currently 24 patients in critical condition.

There have been 257 total COVID-19 related deaths, 10,512 recoveries and 62,656 negative tests in Wichita County.

There are now 441 tests still pending.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 7,906
  • Second dose - 1,385

The Health District sadly has five deaths to report today; Case 9,532 (80+), Case 12,799 (70 - 79), Case 11,262 (60 - 69), Case 9,878 (60 - 69) and Case 11,149 (80+). There are 71 new cases, 100 hospitalizations, and 173 recoveries to also report today.

Total Hospitalizations = 100

Stable = 76

Critical = 24

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

Stable - 1

20 - 29

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 7

Critical - 2

50 - 59

Stable - 9

Critical - 4

60 - 69

Stable - 10

Critical - 10

70 - 79

Stable - 24

Critical - 5

80+

Stable - 22

Critical - 1

