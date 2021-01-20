7News First Alert Weather: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 - Hit & miss showers are possible for the rest of the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for a stray shower across northwest Texas with most of southwest Oklahoma staying dry. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-30s and winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Expect another cloudy day tomorrow with the chance for isolated showers to develop across Texoma. Temperatures will top out in the low-50s and winds will shift to the south-southwest at 5-15 mph.
There will be a chance for hit & miss showers to continue across Texoma for the rest of the workweek. The best chance for rain for Lawton and Wichita Falls will come on Sunday and into Monday as another cold front approaches our area.
