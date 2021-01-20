OKMRC seeking volunteers to help with vaccination efforts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is looking for volunteers to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the state in 52 counties.
OKMRC volunteers assist full-time emergency personnel who are overwhelmed during major emergencies and disasters.
Some members have medical training, but others do not have any special training. Volunteers can help with vaccinations, assisting the elderly, sanitizing, controlling traffic and more.
The Local Emergency Responder for District 5 Rebecca Villa-Winsett said volunteers are needed now more than ever to help vaccinate Oklahomans.
“Now we need your help,” she said. “We need the help of the community. If you have time, come and give the medical professionals and laypeople a break. This is the perfect time to serve your community.”
Volunteers will be placed in the zip code they enter on the application, in a role they’re most comfortable in.
Any Oklahoma resident or individual employed in the state is eligible to apply. Background checks are conducted on all applications.
For more information about becoming an OKMRC volunteer or to apply, visit okmrc.org.
