First Alert Forecast (1/21 AM)

A cold front will arrive during the day today but as it passes little to no precipitation is expect. We’re talking cloudy skies once the fog tapers off with highs ahead of the cold front soaring into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Winds to start will be out of the southwest and turn towards the northeast as the front passes. Light winds only around 5 to 15mph. As the front passes, there’ll be enough lift and moisture present to where some low chances of precipitation to the south late this evening and overnight.