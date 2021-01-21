First Alert Forecast (1/21 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
With dewpoints in the 30s and 40s this morning some patchy fog has developed across parts of Texoma this Thursday morning. While it’s not -that- dense still take it easy during the morning commute! Current temperatures haven’t changed much from yesterday either... most are in the 40s with a few isolated towns in the upper 30s and low 50s.
A cold front will arrive during the day today but as it passes little to no precipitation is expect. We’re talking cloudy skies once the fog tapers off with highs ahead of the cold front soaring into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Winds to start will be out of the southwest and turn towards the northeast as the front passes. Light winds only around 5 to 15mph. As the front passes, there’ll be enough lift and moisture present to where some low chances of precipitation to the south late this evening and overnight.
As we head into the weekend, overall moisture content within the atmosphere will increase. We’re talking dewpoints in the 40s and 50s for most of the area. Most of Friday and Saturday are looking to stay dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs over these two days will drop into the mid 50s.
Another cold front will arrive sometime on Sunday. Models are in disagreement on the exact timing but regardless some sort of front is coming. With the front and better moisture will bring a higher chance for precipitation across much of the viewing area through Monday. Some thunderstorms will be possible as the front passes by. Highs ahead of the front on Sunday are looking to soar into the 60s and 70s.
Rain chances will taper off by Monday afternoon and sunshine will return and stick around until Tuesday! Highs on Monday in the mid 50s. Expect low 50s by Tuesday.
The dry weather is short lived because Wednesday looks to have partly cloudy skies with some sort of rain chances. However, models are not in agreement on the exact timing of this next storm system.
Stay up-to-date with the changing forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great Thursday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.