Lawton man arrested on feloniously pointing a firearm charge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man was arrested after being accused of pointing a gun at another man’s head on Monday.
According to the affidavit, Vincent Ortiz took the victim into a garage and made him get on his knees while pointing a gun at the man’s head.
The victim told police that Ortiz stood approximately three feet away from him with the gun pointed at his head and explained the “house rules” to him. The affidavit says those rules included looking at the ground when Ortiz entered a room and not looking at or talking to Ortiz.
The victim told police that after he agreed to the rules, Ortiz released him. A witness to the altercation corroborated the victim’s claim, telling police she witnessed Ortiz order the man to his knees and explain the “house rules.”
Police say Ortiz admitted to having a gun during the altercation, but denied pointing it at the victim. The gun was found loaded in Ortiz’s bedroom.
Ortiz has been charged with feloniously pointing a firearm and his bond has been set at $50,000.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.