Lawton police asking for help locating armed robbery suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for help in locating a suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store.
The robbery took place on November 26 at 2202 S.W. 11th Street.
Police are looking for Marlo Riley in connection. He is facing charges of robbery in the first degree and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
If you have any information about this incident, you can safely and anonymously submit a tip at the Lawton Crime Stoppers’ website or call this number 580-355-4636.
All tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
