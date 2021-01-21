Man charged after throwing urine on officers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An inmate at the Lawton City Jail will face charges after throwing urine on officers.
Authorities say police officers were called to the jail on Tuesday after Onix Melendez-Ani threw a cup of urine on a correctional officer. When they arrived, the police report says they were informed that Melendez-Ani was now dipping the cup into his toilet and throwing water on correctional officers.
The officers went into the cell to help the jail staff retrieve the cup and Melendez-Ani threw toilet water on the police officers as well. On their way out of the cell, Melendez-Ani reportedly spit into the face of a correctional officer.
This comes after another affidavit says Melendez-Ani threw urine on a one correctional officer, spit on another, and hit a third in the face on Sunday.
Melendez-Ani is being charged with assault and battery on a police officer and placing bodily fluids on a government employee. His bond is set at $25,000.
