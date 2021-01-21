5 new deaths, 61 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed five new deaths and 61 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 148 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 13,541 cases in Wichita County, with 2,619 of them still being active.
There are currently 2,525 patients recovering at home while 94 are in the hospital. There are currently 25 patients in critical condition.
There have been 262 total COVID-19 related deaths, 10,660 recoveries and 63,192 negative tests in Wichita County.
There are now 195 tests still pending.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 7,954
- Second dose - 1,498
The Health District sadly has five deaths to report today; Case 11,564 (60 - 69), Case 13,225 (70 - 79), Case 10,992 (60 - 69), Case 12,462 (80+) and Case 11,364 (80+). There are 61 new cases, 94 hospitalizations, and 148 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 94
Stable = 69
Critical = 25
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
30 - 39
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 7
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 9
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 7
Critical - 10
70 - 79
Stable - 23
Critical - 5
80+
Stable - 21
Critical - 2
